A report by the Atlantic Council says “Beijing’s political world view … is at odds with the democratic ideals traditionally cherished by the Euro-Atlantic family” and calls for a “necessary and urgent” response by the US and Europe. Photo: Reuters
Stronger US-Europe alliance needed to rein in China, says Washington group
- Atlantic Council warns of six potential scenarios for military conflict in Indo-Pacific, including over the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea
- Think tank urges European nations to step up to help deter conflict in Asia and deter Russia in Europe
Topic | Diplomacy
