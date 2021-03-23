A report by the Atlantic Council says “Beijing’s political world view … is at odds with the democratic ideals traditionally cherished by the Euro-Atlantic family” and calls for a “necessary and urgent” response by the US and Europe. Photo: Reuters A report by the Atlantic Council says “Beijing’s political world view … is at odds with the democratic ideals traditionally cherished by the Euro-Atlantic family” and calls for a “necessary and urgent” response by the US and Europe. Photo: Reuters
A report by the Atlantic Council says “Beijing’s political world view … is at odds with the democratic ideals traditionally cherished by the Euro-Atlantic family” and calls for a “necessary and urgent” response by the US and Europe. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

Stronger US-Europe alliance needed to rein in China, says Washington group

  • Atlantic Council warns of six potential scenarios for military conflict in Indo-Pacific, including over the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea
  • Think tank urges European nations to step up to help deter conflict in Asia and deter Russia in Europe

Topic |   Diplomacy
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 9:30pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A report by the Atlantic Council says “Beijing’s political world view … is at odds with the democratic ideals traditionally cherished by the Euro-Atlantic family” and calls for a “necessary and urgent” response by the US and Europe. Photo: Reuters A report by the Atlantic Council says “Beijing’s political world view … is at odds with the democratic ideals traditionally cherished by the Euro-Atlantic family” and calls for a “necessary and urgent” response by the US and Europe. Photo: Reuters
A report by the Atlantic Council says “Beijing’s political world view … is at odds with the democratic ideals traditionally cherished by the Euro-Atlantic family” and calls for a “necessary and urgent” response by the US and Europe. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE