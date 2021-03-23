Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guilin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China, Russia agree to work together against ‘illegitimate’ sanctions
- Foreign ministers meeting in Guilin also call for a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council to resolve ‘common problems’
- Wang Yi says Western powers can no longer interfere by ‘making up stories’, while Sergey Lavrov hits out at ‘destructive’ Cold War tactics
Topic | US-China relations
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guilin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters