The Xinjiang sanctions were the first the EU has imposed on China since the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations: why Beijing may not want to let Xinjiang sanctions undermine investment deal
- A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman warned that Brussels cannot talk about cooperation on one hand and harm China with the other
- But diplomatic observers believe that it does not want to let the first EU sanctions on China since the Tiananmen crackdown ruin its trade relationship
