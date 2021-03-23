The Xinjiang sanctions were the first the EU has imposed on China since the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. Photo: Reuters The Xinjiang sanctions were the first the EU has imposed on China since the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations: why Beijing may not want to let Xinjiang sanctions undermine investment deal

  • A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman warned that Brussels cannot talk about cooperation on one hand and harm China with the other
  • But diplomatic observers believe that it does not want to let the first EU sanctions on China since the Tiananmen crackdown ruin its trade relationship

Kinling LoRachel Zhang
Kinling Lo and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:10pm, 23 Mar, 2021

