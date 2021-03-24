Chinese students wait to greet President Xi Jinping on a 2015 visit to Manchester University. Britain is the most favoured academic destination for Chinese students, according to a recent survey. Photo: AFP Chinese students wait to greet President Xi Jinping on a 2015 visit to Manchester University. Britain is the most favoured academic destination for Chinese students, according to a recent survey. Photo: AFP
Chinese students looking abroad confident about coronavirus pandemic, but keeping an eye on geopolitics

  • Britain remains the favoured destination for students surveyed about their overseas study plans, followed by the US, Australia and Canada
  • The pandemic and policies targeting Chinese students are among concerns but parents don’t appear worried about protests in Hong Kong, says consultant

Holly Chik and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:09am, 24 Mar, 2021

