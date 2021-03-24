Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (centre) leaving the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver during a break from a hearing on Monday. Photo: DPA Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (centre) leaving the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver during a break from a hearing on Monday. Photo: DPA
Reject Meng Wanzhou’s ‘exciting narrative’ of abuse, Canadian government lawyer tells extradition judge

  • The Huawei executive’s claim of a US-Canada conspiracy to abuse her rights is based on no more than ‘speculation and innuendo’, a government submission says
  • But Meng’s lawyers say her entitlements under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms had been so ‘egregiously’ damaged the only answer is to release her

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:37am, 24 Mar, 2021

