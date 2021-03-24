Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (centre) leaving the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver during a break from a hearing on Monday. Photo: DPA
Reject Meng Wanzhou’s ‘exciting narrative’ of abuse, Canadian government lawyer tells extradition judge
- The Huawei executive’s claim of a US-Canada conspiracy to abuse her rights is based on no more than ‘speculation and innuendo’, a government submission says
- But Meng’s lawyers say her entitlements under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms had been so ‘egregiously’ damaged the only answer is to release her
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
