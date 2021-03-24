John Kerry, a former US senator and secretary of state, is the Biden administration’s US climate envoy. Photo: AFP John Kerry, a former US senator and secretary of state, is the Biden administration’s US climate envoy. Photo: AFP
US envoy John Kerry takes part in climate change summit co-hosted by China

  • Kerry, the top US climate official, won’t meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, on the sideline of the virtual gathering, says US State Department
  • Amid contentious talks in Alaska last week, the two countries did agree to form a ‘joint working group’ on climate issues

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:42am, 24 Mar, 2021

