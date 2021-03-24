According to Beijing, the EU has “imposed sanctions on China based on Xinjiang-related lies and false information”. Photo: AP According to Beijing, the EU has “imposed sanctions on China based on Xinjiang-related lies and false information”. Photo: AP
According to Beijing, the EU has “imposed sanctions on China based on Xinjiang-related lies and false information”. Photo: AP
European Union
China /  Diplomacy

China-EU relations: Beijing ramps up the rhetoric in dispute over sanctions

  • Foreign ministry likens move by EU, US and others to the Eight-Nation Alliance used to suppress the Boxer rebellion in 1900
  • EU’s decision to take punitive action against China was based on ‘lies and false information’, ambassador Cao Zhongming tells Belgian officials

Topic |   European Union
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:53pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
According to Beijing, the EU has “imposed sanctions on China based on Xinjiang-related lies and false information”. Photo: AP According to Beijing, the EU has “imposed sanctions on China based on Xinjiang-related lies and false information”. Photo: AP
According to Beijing, the EU has “imposed sanctions on China based on Xinjiang-related lies and false information”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE