According to Beijing, the EU has “imposed sanctions on China based on Xinjiang-related lies and false information”. Photo: AP
China-EU relations: Beijing ramps up the rhetoric in dispute over sanctions
- Foreign ministry likens move by EU, US and others to the Eight-Nation Alliance used to suppress the Boxer rebellion in 1900
- EU’s decision to take punitive action against China was based on ‘lies and false information’, ambassador Cao Zhongming tells Belgian officials
Topic | European Union
According to Beijing, the EU has “imposed sanctions on China based on Xinjiang-related lies and false information”. Photo: AP