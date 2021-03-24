“China is trying to intimidate us by silencing MEPs [members of European Parliament] because they denounced the human rights abuses against Uygurs in China,” said EPP Chairman Manfred Weber. Photo: Xinhua “China is trying to intimidate us by silencing MEPs [members of European Parliament] because they denounced the human rights abuses against Uygurs in China,” said EPP Chairman Manfred Weber. Photo: Xinhua
“China is trying to intimidate us by silencing MEPs [members of European Parliament] because they denounced the human rights abuses against Uygurs in China,” said EPP Chairman Manfred Weber. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

EU-China deal on the rocks as sanctions shake support in European Parliament

  • Three of Europe’s top four parties have already said they will not ratify, and a lively discussion is taking place in the fourth
  • Deal now faces uphill struggle to be ratified in 2022, with critics saying China misjudged the mood in Brussels

Topic |   China-EU investment deal
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 12:10am, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
“China is trying to intimidate us by silencing MEPs [members of European Parliament] because they denounced the human rights abuses against Uygurs in China,” said EPP Chairman Manfred Weber. Photo: Xinhua “China is trying to intimidate us by silencing MEPs [members of European Parliament] because they denounced the human rights abuses against Uygurs in China,” said EPP Chairman Manfred Weber. Photo: Xinhua
“China is trying to intimidate us by silencing MEPs [members of European Parliament] because they denounced the human rights abuses against Uygurs in China,” said EPP Chairman Manfred Weber. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE