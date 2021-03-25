Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday to attend an extradition hearing. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday to attend an extradition hearing. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday to attend an extradition hearing. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou
China /  Diplomacy

Delaying Meng Wanzhou’s airport arrest until after border exam was not an FBI conspiracy, extradition hearing is told

  • Canadian government lawyers say the three-hour delay was a reasonable decision by border officers, with no ulterior motive
  • Meng’s lawyers contend the delay was to facilitate a covert criminal investigation, with the border agents acting as proxies for the FBI

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:43am, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday to attend an extradition hearing. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday to attend an extradition hearing. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday to attend an extradition hearing. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE