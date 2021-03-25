Nike is among the brands named in a Chinese state media Weibo post as not sourcing Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Bloomberg Nike is among the brands named in a Chinese state media Weibo post as not sourcing Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Bloomberg
Nike is among the brands named in a Chinese state media Weibo post as not sourcing Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Bloomberg
Backlash in China against Nike, Adidas and other global brands for refusing to buy Xinjiang cotton

  • Chinese state media names big clothing brands that have cut ties with Xinjiang cotton, labelling them ‘malicious back-stabbers’
  • Better Cotton Initiative said there were increasing risks of forced labour at the farm level in Xinjiang

Linda Lew
Updated: 1:39pm, 25 Mar, 2021

