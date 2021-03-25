Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 24, 2021. Photo Saudi Royal Court/Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 24, 2021. Photo Saudi Royal Court/Reuters
As China faces sanctions from the West, it looks to the Middle East for alliance and influence

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi thanks Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi support on Xinjiang and Hong Kong
  • Beijing’s relationship with Riyadh may be complicated by its close ties with Iran

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Mar, 2021

