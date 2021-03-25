Shoppers visit Swedish clothing giant H&M in Beijing on March 25, 2021. Photo: AFP Shoppers visit Swedish clothing giant H&M in Beijing on March 25, 2021. Photo: AFP
Shoppers visit Swedish clothing giant H&M in Beijing on March 25, 2021. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

Xinjiang cotton row: Chinese shoppers torn as big fashion labels come under fire

  • In Beijing and Shanghai, consumers tell if and how their clothes-buying habits will change because of a row between China and global brands
  • Online seller reports a rush on Xinjiang cotton quilts as Chinese buyers support domestic products

Topic |   Xinjiang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shoppers visit Swedish clothing giant H&M in Beijing on March 25, 2021. Photo: AFP Shoppers visit Swedish clothing giant H&M in Beijing on March 25, 2021. Photo: AFP
Shoppers visit Swedish clothing giant H&M in Beijing on March 25, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE