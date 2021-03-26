Meng Wanzhou’s hair is caught in a gust of wind as she leaves her home in Vancouver to attend the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Canadian officer never sent Meng Wanzhou’s phone information to FBI, extradition hearing is told
- Claims that ex-sergeant Ben Chang sent electronic serial numbers of Meng’s devices to the FBI were based on ‘speculation and surmise’, a government lawyer says
- Meng’s lawyers have cited the refusal to testify by Chang – now a Macau casino executive – as evidence of a conspiracy between the FBI and Canadian police
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou’s hair is caught in a gust of wind as she leaves her home in Vancouver to attend the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Thursday. Photo: AP