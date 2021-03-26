Iran launches a missile in January amid indications that the incoming Biden administration wanted to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal. Photo: AP
China urges US to seek Iran nuclear talks after ‘new developments’
- Urgency needed, Chinese foreign vice-minister tells US special envoy to Iran, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi set to visit Tehran
- China and US agreed at last week’s Alaska summit that Iran was an issue they could work together on
Topic | Diplomacy
