The agreement will enable greater cooperation between the US and Taiwanese coastguard services. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taipei, Washington seal coastguard deal ‘to counter Beijing’s grey zone threats’

  • Agreement to share information and improve communication is the first between the island and the Biden administration
  • It follows mainland China’s introduction of a law allowing its coastguard vessels to fire on foreign ships

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Mar, 2021

