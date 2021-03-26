In a 2018 speech retired US army colonel Lawrence Wilkerson said: “If the CIA has to mount an operation using those Uygurs … Well, the CIA would want to destabilise China, and that would be the best way to do it.” Photo: Getty Images
China state media claim Xinjiang conspiracy hidden in old video of retired US colonel
- A 2018 speech by a career US army officer given new life in a Beijing Daily social media post as evidence clothing firm H&M is ‘just a puppet’
- Lawrence Wilkerson’s comments that the CIA could use Uygurs in Xinjiang to ‘destabilise China’ cited as proof of ‘an information war’ by the US
