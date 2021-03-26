Hugo Boss appears to have sent a mixed message regarding its stance on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Reuters Hugo Boss appears to have sent a mixed message regarding its stance on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Reuters
Hugo Boss appears to have sent a mixed message regarding its stance on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Xinjiang cotton: Hugo Boss’s comments spark accusations of hypocrisy online

  • Chinese subsidiary’s social media post appears to contradict German fashion brand’s corporate buying policy
  • Japanese homeware brand Muji also accused of double standards as Beijing’s dispute with Western countries hots up

Topic |   Xinjiang cotton row
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 7:04pm, 26 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hugo Boss appears to have sent a mixed message regarding its stance on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Reuters Hugo Boss appears to have sent a mixed message regarding its stance on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Reuters
Hugo Boss appears to have sent a mixed message regarding its stance on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE