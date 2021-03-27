Some of the Chinese vessels pictured this month at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters
Spratly Islands: are Chinese boats baiting fish, or the Philippines?
- Reports of more than 200 vessels at the disputed Whitsun Reef have added to complaints that Beijing is militarising the South China Sea
- As Manila calls the presence a maritime militia and Beijing maintains they are sheltering fishers, the Philippines weighs how to respond
Topic | South China Sea
Some of the Chinese vessels pictured this month at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters