Some of the Chinese vessels pictured this month at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters Some of the Chinese vessels pictured this month at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters
Some of the Chinese vessels pictured this month at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

Spratly Islands: are Chinese boats baiting fish, or the Philippines?

  • Reports of more than 200 vessels at the disputed Whitsun Reef have added to complaints that Beijing is militarising the South China Sea
  • As Manila calls the presence a maritime militia and Beijing maintains they are sheltering fishers, the Philippines weighs how to respond

Topic |   South China Sea
Laura ZhouTeddy Ng
Laura Zhou in Beijing and Teddy Ng

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of the Chinese vessels pictured this month at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters Some of the Chinese vessels pictured this month at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters
Some of the Chinese vessels pictured this month at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE