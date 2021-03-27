A damaged logo on the front of the Burberry store in Shanghai is repaired on Friday. Burberry is one of the international brands suffering a Chinese backlash over Xingjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE A damaged logo on the front of the Burberry store in Shanghai is repaired on Friday. Burberry is one of the international brands suffering a Chinese backlash over Xingjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
US decries Chinese ‘state-led’ social media campaign against companies cutting Xinjiang ties

  • Biden administration appears keen to stiffen the resolve of companies that say they will stop working with Xinjiang suppliers because of forced-labour charges
  • Chinese media has called for boycotts of Swedish retailer H&M, sports apparel powerhouses Nike and Adidas; New Balance; Burberry and other brands

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 6:14am, 27 Mar, 2021

