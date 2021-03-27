China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov meet in Guilin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China-Russia alliance can never work, despite US rivalry, observers say
- Beijing and Moscow are keen to boost cooperation and reduce their reliance on the US dollar, but ‘forging an alliance with Russia is not the best choice for China’, academic Cheng Yijun says
- ‘We should not forget that China’s rise is also a threat to Russia,’ he says
Topic | US-China relations
