Some international brands have said they will stop using cotton from Xinjiang. Photo: AP Some international brands have said they will stop using cotton from Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Some international brands have said they will stop using cotton from Xinjiang. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Xinjiang: China hits back with sanctions on US and Canadian politicians as international backlash grows

  • Foreign ministry and embassy in UK also issue ‘firm protest’ over decision to sanction officials accused of human rights abuses
  • Beijing has denied committing genocide or using forced labour in the face of growing international criticism of its policies

Topic |   Xinjiang cotton row
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 10:27pm, 27 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some international brands have said they will stop using cotton from Xinjiang. Photo: AP Some international brands have said they will stop using cotton from Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Some international brands have said they will stop using cotton from Xinjiang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE