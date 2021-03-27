Iran and China sign 25-year cooperation agreement

Iran and China on Saturday signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement addressing economic issues amid crippling US sanctions on Iran, state TV reported. The agreement dubbed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, covers a variety of economic activity from oil and mining to promoting industrial activity in Iran, as well as transport and agricultural collaborations, according to the report. No additional details of the agreement were revealed as Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi took part in a ceremony marking the event. The deal marked the first time Iran has signed such a lengthy agreement with a major world power. In 2001, Iran and Russia singed a 10-year cooperation agreement, mainly in the nuclear field, that was lengthened to 20 years through two five-year extensions. China’s ‘teapots’ import Iran crude, a headache for African producers Before the ceremony Saturday, Wang met Iranian President Hassan Rowhani and special Iranian envoy in charge of the deal Ali Larijani. On Friday Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, called the agreement “deep, multilayer and full-fledged.” The deal, which had been discussed since 2016, also supports tourism and cultural exchanges. It comes on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran. The two countries have had warm relations and both took part in a joint naval exercise in 2019 with Russia in the northern Indian Ocean. China and Iran expected to sign 25-year accord, Iranian state media says Trade between Iran and China has been worth some US$20 billion annually in recent years, down from nearly US$52 billion in 2014 because of US sanctions imposed in 2018 after Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, saying it needed to be renegotiated. Iran has pulled away from restrictions imposed under the deal under those sanctions to put pressure on the other signatories – Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China – to provide new economic incentives to offset US sanctions.