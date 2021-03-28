US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to end its human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to end its human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State
US-China relations: Blinken condemns China’s ‘baseless sanctions’

  • Beijing’s efforts to ‘silence those speaking out for human rights … only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang’, US secretary of state says
  • US stands ‘in solidarity with Canada, the UK, the EU, and other partners and allies around the world’, he says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:09am, 28 Mar, 2021

