ICT Minister Joe Mucheru says the Kenyan government vetted the 5G networks built by Huawei and they ‘met set standards’. Photo: Handout.
Kenya to continue working with Huawei on 5G roll-out, IT minister says
- ‘We cannot say we have had any challenges or questions about the security of the technology,’ Joe Mucheru says at launch of Safaricom’s 5G service in Nairobi
- Telecoms firm says that as well as partnering with Huawei it will use equipment made by Finnish company Nokia
Topic | China-Africa relations
ICT Minister Joe Mucheru says the Kenyan government vetted the 5G networks built by Huawei and they ‘met set standards’. Photo: Handout.