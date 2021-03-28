ICT Minister Joe Mucheru says the Kenyan government vetted the 5G networks built by Huawei and they ‘met set standards’. Photo: Handout. ICT Minister Joe Mucheru says the Kenyan government vetted the 5G networks built by Huawei and they ‘met set standards’. Photo: Handout.
ICT Minister Joe Mucheru says the Kenyan government vetted the 5G networks built by Huawei and they ‘met set standards’. Photo: Handout.
China /  Diplomacy

Kenya to continue working with Huawei on 5G roll-out, IT minister says

  • ‘We cannot say we have had any challenges or questions about the security of the technology,’ Joe Mucheru says at launch of Safaricom’s 5G service in Nairobi
  • Telecoms firm says that as well as partnering with Huawei it will use equipment made by Finnish company Nokia

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:11pm, 28 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
ICT Minister Joe Mucheru says the Kenyan government vetted the 5G networks built by Huawei and they ‘met set standards’. Photo: Handout. ICT Minister Joe Mucheru says the Kenyan government vetted the 5G networks built by Huawei and they ‘met set standards’. Photo: Handout.
ICT Minister Joe Mucheru says the Kenyan government vetted the 5G networks built by Huawei and they ‘met set standards’. Photo: Handout.
READ FULL ARTICLE