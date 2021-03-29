Satellite imagery showing Chinese vessels anchored in lines at Whitsun Reef. Photo: EPA-EFE
South China Sea: US, Japan and Indonesia ramp up pressure on Beijing
- Japanese and Indonesian defence ministers agree to joint exercise in response to reports of Chinese militia at disputed reef
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes to Twitter to express support for the Philippines which last week lodged a formal protest with Beijing
