Satellite imagery showing Chinese vessels anchored in lines at Whitsun Reef. Photo: EPA-EFE Satellite imagery showing Chinese vessels anchored in lines at Whitsun Reef. Photo: EPA-EFE
South China Sea: US, Japan and Indonesia ramp up pressure on Beijing

  • Japanese and Indonesian defence ministers agree to joint exercise in response to reports of Chinese militia at disputed reef
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes to Twitter to express support for the Philippines which last week lodged a formal protest with Beijing

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 5:09pm, 29 Mar, 2021

