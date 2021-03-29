Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo have become embroiled in the escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Xinjiang officials warn the West not to ‘bully’ China. Photo: Bloomberg
Xinjiang cotton row: the ‘era of bullying China’ is over, officials warn the West
- China has come a long way since the ‘century of humiliation’, says Xinjiang government as it asks firms such as H&M to ‘distinguish right from wrong’
- Cotton worker quoted in state media saying sanctions imposed by the West intended to ‘smash the rice bowls of Xinjiang cotton workers’
Topic | Xinjiang
Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo have become embroiled in the escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Xinjiang officials warn the West not to ‘bully’ China. Photo: Bloomberg