Satellite images showing the flotilla of Chinese ships near Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP Satellite images showing the flotilla of Chinese ships near Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Beijing courts Southeast Asian nations in bid to counter South China Sea backlash

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to play host at a meeting in Fujian as part of an effort to counter the Biden administration’s efforts to isolate China
  • A number of countries have criticised a new law that would allow Chinese coastguards to fire on foreign vessels

Maria SiowWilliam Zheng
Maria Siow  and William Zheng

Updated: 12:11pm, 30 Mar, 2021

