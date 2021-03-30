Satellite images showing the flotilla of Chinese ships near Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Beijing courts Southeast Asian nations in bid to counter South China Sea backlash
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to play host at a meeting in Fujian as part of an effort to counter the Biden administration’s efforts to isolate China
- A number of countries have criticised a new law that would allow Chinese coastguards to fire on foreign vessels
Topic | South China Sea
Satellite images showing the flotilla of Chinese ships near Whitsun Reef. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP