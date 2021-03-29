Palau President Surangel Whipps greets Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US Palau envoy’s trip to Taiwan prompts ‘red line’ warning from China
- American ambassador to Palau part of Palauan presidential delegation visiting Taipei
- Official’s presence sends strong signal to Beijing about US opposition to poaching more allies from Taipei, analyst says
