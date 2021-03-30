Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: AP
‘US laws do not apply in China,’ court is told, as new front opens in Meng Wanzhou extradition fight
- Canada has a duty to protect the Huawei executive from a US bid to prosecute her that is in violation of international law, her lawyers say
- They say the US has no jurisdiction over Meng’s alleged defrauding of HSBC, as she is Chinese, HSBC is British, and meeting that led to arrest was in Hong Kong
Meng Wanzhou
