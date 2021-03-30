The Hambantota port was running at a loss before the Chinese takeover. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping urges Sri Lanka to work with China to develop controversial Hambantota port
- Chinese leader tells his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa Beijing is keen to cooperate on key projects under the Belt and Road Initiative
- The decision to hand the port over to Chinese firm on a 99-year lease has heightened concerns from India and the US about ‘debt trap diplomacy’
