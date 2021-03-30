Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) welcomes Palauan President Surangel Whipps (centre) and US ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland to Taipei to launch a travel bubble. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) welcomes Palauan President Surangel Whipps (centre) and US ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland to Taipei to launch a travel bubble. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) welcomes Palauan President Surangel Whipps (centre) and US ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland to Taipei to launch a travel bubble. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

American envoy keen for Taiwan-Palau-US cooperation as China protests against official ties

  • US ambassador’s trip has practical and symbolic importance, head of Washington’s de facto embassy says
  • Trip shows Biden will not be as conservative in dealing with Beijing as some thought, observers say

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) welcomes Palauan President Surangel Whipps (centre) and US ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland to Taipei to launch a travel bubble. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) welcomes Palauan President Surangel Whipps (centre) and US ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland to Taipei to launch a travel bubble. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) welcomes Palauan President Surangel Whipps (centre) and US ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland to Taipei to launch a travel bubble. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE