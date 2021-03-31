South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will meet China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi this week. Photo: YNA/DPA
China to host top-level talks with South Korea as US presses containment strategy in region
- Foreign ministers Wang Yi and Chung Eui-yong are expected to cover denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula when they meet in Fujian
- Seoul’s ‘strategic ambiguity’, its delicately balanced position between the interests of Beijing and Washington, may be close to expiring, says professor
