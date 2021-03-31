Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou returns to court in Vancouver following a break on Monday, accompanied by a Huawei employee. Photo: Reuters
Extradition judge is told she, not minister, must decide if US has jurisdiction over Meng Wanzhou’s actions in Hong Kong
- The case against Meng showed the US had wrongfully given itself the power to ‘regulate the conduct of Chinese nationals in Hong Kong’, her lawyer said
- Whether the US had a right to prosecute Meng was a legal decision, not a political one, judge is told
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
