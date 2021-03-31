Export-Import Bank of China provided the largest share of the Chinese loans studied by researchers. Photo: Imaginechina
Debt-trap diplomacy? Report finds China can crunch on loans if displeased
- China’s contracts give lenders broad scope to cancel loans or accelerate repayments if debtors’ policies are deemed contrary to Chinese interests, researchers find
- Loans have become more secretive and usually prevent borrowers restructuring, according to ‘How China Lends’ report
Topic | China economy
Export-Import Bank of China provided the largest share of the Chinese loans studied by researchers. Photo: Imaginechina