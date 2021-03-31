Export-Import Bank of China provided the largest share of the Chinese loans studied by researchers. Photo: Imaginechina Export-Import Bank of China provided the largest share of the Chinese loans studied by researchers. Photo: Imaginechina
Export-Import Bank of China provided the largest share of the Chinese loans studied by researchers. Photo: Imaginechina
China economy
China /  Diplomacy

Debt-trap diplomacy? Report finds China can crunch on loans if displeased

  • China’s contracts give lenders broad scope to cancel loans or accelerate repayments if debtors’ policies are deemed contrary to Chinese interests, researchers find
  • Loans have become more secretive and usually prevent borrowers restructuring, according to ‘How China Lends’ report

Topic |   China economy
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 12:00pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Export-Import Bank of China provided the largest share of the Chinese loans studied by researchers. Photo: Imaginechina Export-Import Bank of China provided the largest share of the Chinese loans studied by researchers. Photo: Imaginechina
Export-Import Bank of China provided the largest share of the Chinese loans studied by researchers. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE