China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Chinese city closes border bridge with Myanmar and orders lockdown after new cluster emerges

  • Chinese border city of Ruili in Yunnan province hit by six local infections and three asymptomatic cases
  • Hotelier predicts bigger issues if China receives an influx of Myanmar refugees fleeing turmoil in their home country

Topic |   Coronavirus China
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 2:44pm, 31 Mar, 2021

