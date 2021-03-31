Six local Covid-19 infections were reported in Ruili, prompting China to close the bridge linking the city to Myanmar, undertaking a widespread testing program and enforcing lockdown and quarantine measures. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Chinese city closes border bridge with Myanmar and orders lockdown after new cluster emerges
- Chinese border city of Ruili in Yunnan province hit by six local infections and three asymptomatic cases
- Hotelier predicts bigger issues if China receives an influx of Myanmar refugees fleeing turmoil in their home country
