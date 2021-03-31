Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tehran on Saturday. Photo: AP
China says it will stand with Middle East against foreign interference
- ‘We oppose imposing ideology on others, and using human rights to interfere in other nations’ affairs,’ Foreign Minister Wang Yi says after trip to six Middle Eastern countries
- Beijing also offers to host a security forum to help relaunch the collapsed Iran nuclear deal
