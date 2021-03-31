Chinese deputy foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu announces the pact with Hossam Zaki, the assistant secretary general of the League of Arab States. Photo: SCMP Chinese deputy foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu announces the pact with Hossam Zaki, the assistant secretary general of the League of Arab States. Photo: SCMP
China hails Arab data security pact amid battle for cyber influence

  • Agreement announced during Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s Middle East visit to rally support, as China clashes with the United States and Europe
  • Beijing finds common ground with Arab states after its proposed global standards for data security failed to sway Western nations, which largely backed the US’ Clean Network

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 31 Mar, 2021

