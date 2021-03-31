The day after Chinese and Japanese defence officials had a virtual meeting, a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry issued a statement saying the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands belonged to China. Photo: Kyodo
China issues strong warning to Japan over ‘negative moves’ in East China Sea dispute
- Sino-Japanese relations have sunk since Beijing introduced a controversial coastguard law and US-Japan defence talks marked a shift in regional geopolitics
- Beijing’s strong commentary on disputed Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands came a day after the defence ministries of both countries held a virtual meeting
