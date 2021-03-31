The day after Chinese and Japanese defence officials had a virtual meeting, a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry issued a statement saying the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands belonged to China. Photo: Kyodo The day after Chinese and Japanese defence officials had a virtual meeting, a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry issued a statement saying the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands belonged to China. Photo: Kyodo
The day after Chinese and Japanese defence officials had a virtual meeting, a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry issued a statement saying the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands belonged to China. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
China /  Diplomacy

China issues strong warning to Japan over ‘negative moves’ in East China Sea dispute

  • Sino-Japanese relations have sunk since Beijing introduced a controversial coastguard law and US-Japan defence talks marked a shift in regional geopolitics
  • Beijing’s strong commentary on disputed Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands came a day after the defence ministries of both countries held a virtual meeting

Topic |   Japan
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:00pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The day after Chinese and Japanese defence officials had a virtual meeting, a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry issued a statement saying the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands belonged to China. Photo: Kyodo The day after Chinese and Japanese defence officials had a virtual meeting, a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry issued a statement saying the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands belonged to China. Photo: Kyodo
The day after Chinese and Japanese defence officials had a virtual meeting, a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry issued a statement saying the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands belonged to China. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE