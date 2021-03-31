There have been suggestions that China was less than fully open with the WHO team that travelled to Wuhan in January. Photo: AP
Coronavirus origin: will China heed WHO chief’s call for more access?
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more research and better data sharing was needed after release of long-awaited report by Chinese and international scientists
- But further missions may encounter the same issues or require lengthy negotiations with China, observers say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
