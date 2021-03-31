BBC journalist John Sudworth has left Beijing with his family for Taiwan. Photo: BBC BBC journalist John Sudworth has left Beijing with his family for Taiwan. Photo: BBC
BBC China correspondent leaves Beijing for Taiwan, citing threats

  • Journalist John Sudworth says he had been under surveillance and faced obstruction and intimidation
  • Chinese foreign ministry denies threatening reporter

Reuters
Updated: 8:23pm, 31 Mar, 2021

