US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released the annual Hong Kong Policy Act Report on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong does not warrant special US status since Beijing has slashed its autonomy, Antony Blinken reaffirms
- State Department releases annual Hong Kong Policy Act Report, determining whether the city is autonomous enough to justify preferential economic relations
- US will ‘work with Congress and our allies and partners around the world to stand with people in Hong Kong against the PRC’s egregious policies and actions’
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released the annual Hong Kong Policy Act Report on Wednesday. Photo: AFP