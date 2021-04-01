Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Techn ologies arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia to attend her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Techn ologies arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia to attend her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Basis of Meng Wanzhou charges ‘tantamount to limitless US jurisdiction’, lawyer tells extradition hearing

  • The Huawei executive’s lawyer presented reports suggesting the basis for US charges, relating to transactions by foreign entities, was overreach
  • The US has claimed jurisdiction because dollar-clearing transactions passed through American banks

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:30am, 1 Apr, 2021

