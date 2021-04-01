China and the United States have declared they are willing to take bold action on climate change, but China has not said if it will attend a leaders’ summit this month. Photo: AP
China still weighs climate summit RSVP a week after Biden invitation
- Collaboration on environmental issues might help the China-US relationship but larger unrelated issues could hamper their ability to work together, say analysts
- Beijing has declared it is willing to act but the international community is watching to see how committed it is to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060
Topic | US-China relations
China and the United States have declared they are willing to take bold action on climate change, but China has not said if it will attend a leaders’ summit this month. Photo: AP