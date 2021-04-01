China and the United States have declared they are willing to take bold action on climate change, but China has not said if it will attend a leaders’ summit this month. Photo: AP China and the United States have declared they are willing to take bold action on climate change, but China has not said if it will attend a leaders’ summit this month. Photo: AP
China still weighs climate summit RSVP a week after Biden invitation

  • Collaboration on environmental issues might help the China-US relationship but larger unrelated issues could hamper their ability to work together, say analysts
  • Beijing has declared it is willing to act but the international community is watching to see how committed it is to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060

Shi JiangtaoJacob Fromer
Shi Jiangtao  and Jacob Fromer

1 Apr, 2021

