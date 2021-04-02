The Philippines has repeatedly asked the 200-plus Chinese vessels to leave Whitsun Reef. Photo: Reuters
Spratly Islands: Philippines’ Locsin seeks concessions on Beijing trip
- Manila has demanded more than 200 Chinese vessels leave Whitsun Reef as a South China Sea dispute again threatens to escalate into confrontation
- Chinese and Philippine foreign ministers set to meet, days after Philippines said its military aircraft received warnings from the anchored ships
Topic | South China Sea
The Philippines has repeatedly asked the 200-plus Chinese vessels to leave Whitsun Reef. Photo: Reuters