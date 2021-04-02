The Philippines has repeatedly asked the 200-plus Chinese vessels to leave Whitsun Reef. Photo: Reuters The Philippines has repeatedly asked the 200-plus Chinese vessels to leave Whitsun Reef. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

Spratly Islands: Philippines’ Locsin seeks concessions on Beijing trip

  • Manila has demanded more than 200 Chinese vessels leave Whitsun Reef as a South China Sea dispute again threatens to escalate into confrontation
  • Chinese and Philippine foreign ministers set to meet, days after Philippines said its military aircraft received warnings from the anchored ships

Topic |   South China Sea
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Apr, 2021

The Philippines has repeatedly asked the 200-plus Chinese vessels to leave Whitsun Reef. Photo: Reuters
