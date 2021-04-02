Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Meng Wanzhou’s extradition judge should not decide on US jurisdiction, Canadian government lawyer says

  • Robert Frater says jurisdiction over fraud charges against the Huawei executive is a matter for Canada’s justice minister and a US trial to decide
  • He alleges that lies by Meng in a Hong Kong teahouse had the consequence of legal risk taking place in the US

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:43am, 2 Apr, 2021

