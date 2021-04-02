Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Meng Wanzhou’s extradition judge should not decide on US jurisdiction, Canadian government lawyer says
- Robert Frater says jurisdiction over fraud charges against the Huawei executive is a matter for Canada’s justice minister and a US trial to decide
- He alleges that lies by Meng in a Hong Kong teahouse had the consequence of legal risk taking place in the US
