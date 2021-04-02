A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colours of the flag of East Turkestan takes part in a protest in Istanbul on Thursday. Photo: AFP A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colours of the flag of East Turkestan takes part in a protest in Istanbul on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

Xinjiang issues not on the agenda of Turkic Council’s online summit

  • Member nations discuss cooperation on trade and fighting Covid-19 but avoid talking about Chinese region that has been the focus of international headlines in recent weeks
  • Countries share China’s views on fighting terrorism in Central Asia, experts say

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:02am, 3 Apr, 2021

