The meeting of national security officials from the US, South Korea and Japan came after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles into the sea last month. Photo: AP
US, South Korea, Japan to work together on North Korea denuclearisation
- National security officials from the three nations meet in Maryland as Biden administration puts finishing touches to its policy on Pyongyang
- Sides agree ‘on the imperative for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions … preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean peninsula’
Topic | South Korea
