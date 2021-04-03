European countries are providing help for Taiwan’s indigenous submarine project, the island’s defence ministry says. Photo: Reuters
European countries helping with Taiwan’s submarine project, Taipei says
- Assistance ‘provided by important countries in Europe and the United States’, island’s defence ministry says
- European countries are generally wary of allowing arms sales to Taiwan due to fears of angering Beijing
