European countries helping with Taiwan’s submarine project, Taipei says

  • Assistance ‘provided by important countries in Europe and the United States’, island’s defence ministry says
  • European countries are generally wary of allowing arms sales to Taiwan due to fears of angering Beijing

Reuters

Updated: 3:34pm, 3 Apr, 2021

European countries are providing help for Taiwan’s indigenous submarine project, the island’s defence ministry says. Photo: Reuters European countries are providing help for Taiwan’s indigenous submarine project, the island’s defence ministry says. Photo: Reuters
