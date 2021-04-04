A Taiwanese fighter jet shadowed a PLA bomber over Taiwan Strait. Photo: Military News Agency A Taiwanese fighter jet shadowed a PLA bomber over Taiwan Strait. Photo: Military News Agency
US and Japanese leaders may put Taiwan security centre stage when they meet

  • Joe Biden and Yoshihide Suga will meet in Washington next week
  • The growing concern over Taiwan’s security may see the two leaders issuing a rare joint statement over the issue

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 11:24am, 4 Apr, 2021

