Chinese vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea on March 27, 2021. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Philippines repeats call for Chinese ships to leave Whitsun Reef
- The country’s defence minister Delfin Lorenzana said he was ‘no fool’ after Beijing claimed the vessels were sheltering from the wind
- Manila has said the ships are being used as a ‘militia’ in the South China Sea
